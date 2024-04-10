Charges dropped against student accused of attacking 4 PPS staff members

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Public Schools student, accused of attacking four staff members, is no longer facing criminal charges.

11 Investigates learned exclusively that all charges were dropped Wednesday after police assigned to the case and the victims failed to show up to court.

Qvawn Rembert-Leonard, 18, was charged in February with four counts of aggravated assault after an alleged violent interaction with staff members at his school, Oliver Citywide Academy Satellite at Greenway.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh Municipal Court. Rembert-Leonard’s public defender told the judge this was the second time police and victims failed to attend.

According to the criminal complaint, staff members told police the student appeared to be under the influence and was talking on the phone about drugs on Jan. 30 when a staff member approached him. Staff told police that Rembert-Leonard grabbed the staff member and threw her across the room, pushed other staff, punched a female staff member and wrestled one male staff member to the ground, choking him, all while trying to get his phone back.

The Office of the District Attorney of Allegheny County said in a statement, “We had no advance notice of the Pittsburgh School police and personnel’s non-appearance. At this time we do not know why they did not appear. The case was dismissed by the court which means the case is closed.”

PFT President Billy Hileman said in a statement, “The educators at OCA, I am sure are encouraged that the student is getting the mental health services he needs. At this point in his life, Pittsburgh Public Schools is not the right place for this young man. He will not return to PPS. He needs the type of care, treatment, and regulation that the School District cannot provide. The PFT is encouraged that the system is working for him and our educators are safer. The charges were appropriate. The deal to provide what the student needs is the right step so that he becomes able to take responsibility for his future. He needs care not incarceration.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools has not responded to 11 Investigates’ request for comment.

