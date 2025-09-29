PennDOT to begin intermittent testing of wrong-way driving systems on Route 28

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The future of road safety is coming to Pittsburgh in a big way.

More of the new wrong-way driving system that’s going in on Route 28 is being tested.

If a car goes the wrong way on the ramp, it triggers a series of flashing lights on wrong-way signs.

If the driver doesn’t correct, a camera will start recording and send a message to PennDOT’s traffic management center.

State police will get it too and they’ll put out a message on the electronic highway signs to alert other drivers of the wrong-way driver on 28.

This week, PennDOT is testing the wrong-way system on about a half dozen off-ramps on 28.

12 interchanges from Harmarville to Anderson Street are getting the wrong-way detection systems.

To do the testing, PennDOT will have some intermittent stoppages on the 28 off-ramps from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am tonight through Friday.

