Charges expected against caller after California Area High School receives hoax shooting threat

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — California Area High School was the target of a shooting threat that school district officials say was not credible.

The high school office got the call around 11:34 a.m. on Friday. A young woman’s voice said they needed $2,000 in a red container or they’d be “shooting the school up and killing themselves,” officials said.

Both school buildings were secured, and 911 was called, with additional police arriving soon after.

California police say the threat was not credible and will provide additional presence at the schools until dismissal.

District officials say charges will be filed against the caller.

Parents and guardians can pick up their child, but they can’t enter the campus and must show ID at the top of the hill, officials say. Their child will be secured and brought to them.

After-school clubs and Beyond the Bell are canceled for Friday.

“Again, we do not feel this is a credible threat; however, we treat all threats with caution to ensure all safety,” officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group