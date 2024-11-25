Charges filed against man accused of trying to rob a woman near downtown Greyhound station

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have charged Travis Bratt after they say he held up a woman at gunpoint in Downtown Pittsburgh, then was seen on surveillance video running away. Court documents said the attempted robbery happened on September 5th just after midnight.

The caller told dispatchers that a man armed with a black revolver tried to rob her near the Greyhound bus station. The victim later told Pittsburgh police the man held the revolver to her stomach and demanded her cell phone.

The victim said she screamed and ran down Smallman Street, as the man, later identified as Bratt, ran away towards the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Officers found him near the 9th Street Bridge and later found the gun about 50 feet away from where he was arrested. The victim positively identified Bratt as the man who tried to rob her but said he didn’t get away with anything. He faces several charges, including robbery and assault.

