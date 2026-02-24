Charges filed in shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed in the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found shot inside a Wilkins Township apartment.

Rayohna Hextsall, 20, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

Police were called to the Brentmoor Apartments at 1100 Penn Center Boulevard around 3:17 a.m. on Monday.

First responders found the victim, Ni’Dreyah Marshall, 17, with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were three other people in that apartment at the time of the shooting. They told officers they were all hanging out late Sunday night and into the morning.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the witnesses reportedly told Hextsall to put the gun down, and moments later, the gun was fired.

Hextsall’s 1-year-old child was also in the apartment at the time of the shooting, one of the witnesses reportedly told officers.

Police said both of those witnesses called police.

According to the complaint, Hexstall told police it was one of the other people who fired the gun, but police are moving forward with the charges against Hexstall.

In the police paperwork, there was no mention of an argument or dispute. One of the witnesses told police that Hexsall looked “surprised” when the gun went off.

