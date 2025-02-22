Charleroi Area School District switches to online learning because of rise in flu cases

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Students in the Charleroi School District learned from home on Friday because of a flu outbreak.

District leaders said they have seen a rapid increase in the number of students, teachers and staff who are calling in sick.

After-school activities are continuing.

In a statement, the district said:

“This decision has been made in consultation with district administrators and school nurses, with the well-being of our school community as our top priority.”

This marks the second school district this month to switch to remote learning because of a flu outbreak. Last week, the Bentworth School District was closed for several days after dozens of students and staff got sick.

This is not the first time the Charleroi Area School District has experienced something like this. In December 2023, it was also using remote learning because of a surge in flu cases.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group