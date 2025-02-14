Charleroi glass plant employees asked to stay for 3 more months

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Employees at the Anchor Hocking glass factory say this week has been a roller coaster of emotions. People who were just laid off, just found out that they’re still needed and are being asked to come back.

“Up and down up and down. It’s like they’re playing games with us,” said Daniele Byrne.

For 35 years, Daniele Byrne has worked at the Anchor Hocking glass factory in Charleroi. The plant, which also goes by the Corelle and Pyrex plant has been a Washington County staple for 132 years.

350 employees got word in September 2024, that the the Ohio-based glass manufacturer would shut down. The closure date kept getting pushed back - until this week - when tiered layoffs started.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Charleroi glass plant closing postponed but still happening

Byrne added, “I had just got done saying goodbye to two good friends and we were both crying.”

Byrne says things seemed pretty final - until 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

“Two crews finished up. We had given their papers to them because I was with HR when they were passing them out. And then hurried up and got on the phone and called everyone to the cafeteria and told them that they need to run 3 more months,” Byrne explained.

Jim Watt, who is Vice President of the union that represents the workers confirmed Anchor Hocking recalling the employees who were laid off. Watt says the workers’ contract was due to expire at the end of this month, but that the union signed a 6-month extension that includes a 10% pay increase for everyone at the plant.

Byrne said, “There were some people that were very upset because they think we’re being used and there are people that are happy because they don’t have nothing else right now.”

Watt says the Corelle plant will now close sometime in May. Byrne is hoping the company will make the decision to remain open beyond that.

“It’s a big loss if we do end up closing up, but I hope somebody upstairs is on our side and they’re going to keep us going,” she added.

While Employees don’t know how long the plant will remain open - they do know that they’ll have jobs until mid-May.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

data-civicscience-widget="50f4bea4-00fa-11e2-bb87-12313809f6d1">