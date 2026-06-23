11 Investigates: Another 30-day seal approved for search warrant on Pittsburgh City Hall

PITTSBURGH — The search warrant served on the City of Pittsburgh will stay sealed for yet another 30 days.

The warrant was supposed to be made public last Friday, but on Tuesday, the Allegheny County District Attorney requested an additional seal that will not exceed 30 days.

The DA Stephen Zappala served that sealed search warrant on City Hall back in March. He later confirmed that he was looking at no-bid contracts and COVID relief funds handled by former Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration.

Gainey has denied any wrongdoing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>District attorney speaks out on search warrant for former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s records

The DA had requested dozens of documents and contracts from City Hall.

Last month, the DA requested that the judge seal the search warrant for 30 days so it wouldn’t tip off any potential targets of the investigation.

Zappala told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that he expects to file criminal charges in the case, though he declined to elaborate.

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