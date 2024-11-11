Chartiers Valley School District investigating threat, students to learn remotely

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chartiers Valley School District is working with local police to investigate a threat made against them.

The district said they were made aware of a threat and believe it is “credible.”

As a precaution, all students will learn remotely on Monday.

Students and staff should log in to Google Classroom from home for more instructions.

District attendees can mark their attendance on Infinite Campus and are asked to do so before 11 a.m.

