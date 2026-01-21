Chartiers Valley School District votes to move forward with first phase of new renovation plan

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chartiers Valley School District is moving forward with its high school renovation plan.

The school board approved phase one of its renovation plan during a meeting on Tuesday.

The project would finish the remaining construction of the athletic spaces, common areas, and the HVAC system.

New construction would include the creation of more classroom spaces for their intermediate school.

One parent argued that while the construction is nice, they still need to work out a deal with the district’s bus drivers.

Construction is expected to start in April.

