Chase reaches speeds above 75 miles per hour on residential Monroeville roads

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Braddock man faces over a dozen charges after police say he led them on a chase through residential Monroeville roads.

A criminal complaint says the chase started Saturday around 4:15 p.m. when an officer tried to stop a Chryler 200 that ran a red light at Monroeville Boulevard and Northern Pike, nearly hitting another car.

Instead of stopping, the Chrysler sped up and continued committing traffic offenses while trying to evade police. The complaint says while fleeing on suburban and residential roads, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic multiple times — nearly causing head-on crashes, running several stop signs where there was heavy traffic and hitting a car while making a “reckless turn.” The complaint also states he reached speeds exceeding 75 miles per hour.

Eventually, the Chrysler became disabled when it hit a stop sign and a telephone pole. The driver ran from police but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The complaint identifies the driver as Mondale King, 22, of Braddock. The complaint says police found a gun not registered to King on him when he was arrested. The complaint also says the license plate on the Chrysler was fraudulent and King was driving on a suspended license.

King is facing 19 charges, including recklessly endangering another person, carrying a firearm without a license and multiple traffic violations.

