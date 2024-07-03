Chatham University to relocate students from Eden Hall Campus residence hall for 2024-25 school year

PITTSBURGH — Chatham University will relocate students who live in the Eden Hall Campus residence hall for the 2024-25 school year.

University officials told Channel 11 that a recent analysis of residence hall capacity and operations ahead of the coming semester led to the decision.

Students will be moved to the main Shadyside Campus.

Officials said most students choose to live in the university’s downtown campus and commute to Eden Hall for classes, so the institution is adjusting operations accordingly.

There will still be shuttle services to Eden Hall, as well as classes and events.

