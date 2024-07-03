‘Hard work just ripped to pieces’: Pittsburgh-area cheer gym targeted by vandals

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area cheer gym was targeted by vandals.

The owners of Fire and Ice All Stars Cheer & Dance gym on Saw Mill Run Boulevard tell Channel 11 they have no idea why this happened.

Vandals pulled the trophies off the shelves and smashed them to pieces.

Kathy Long and Marc Bombich are the owners.

“It was pretty much devastating seeing so much hard work just ripped to pieces,” Long said.

The vandals trashed the gym, setting off fire extinguishers, busting out mirrors and breaking the sinks.

They also smashed the toilets which flooded the gym.

“Obviously, all the things that are materialistic, we can replace, but it’s like the 20 years of trophies and I think that was the hardest thing,” Bombich said.

The owners say they don’t know who did it, but they don’t think they were after money because they left cash on the ground and broke iPads instead of stealing them.

Families came together to help clean up, but the repair bill is going to be a big one.

Long and Bombich said they know of at least four nearby businesses that were targeted as well.

Channel 11 reached out to police to try to confirm that, but we have not heard back.

Fire and Ice plans to reopen next week.

A GoFundMe has been started for repairs. Click here to donate.

