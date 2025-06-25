Check washing scheme tied to McKnight Post Office outdoor drop boxes under investigation

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway into a check washing scheme, with all of the cases coming back to one Allegheny County post office.

The Ross Township Police Department says it’s taken several reports from residents who have had checks cashed for larger amounts of money than what they were written for.

The agency says the cases tie back to the McKnight Road Post Office outdoor drop boxes.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of check washing is asked to call 911 to file a police report.

While Ross Township police and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigate, residents are asked to consider using the inside drop boxes when mailing personal checks or items containing sensitive information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group