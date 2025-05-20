Chemical reaction prompts hazmat response at South Side sushi bar, 1 taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — Hazmat units have been called to a sushi bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side after a chemical reaction caused several people to feel ill inside the building.

Emergency crews are at the Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Cinema Drive in the South Side Works.

Sources tell Channel 11 that an incident involving chemicals created a gas situation.

Medics evaluated 15 people at the scene. One person was taken to a hospital.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group