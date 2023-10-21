Chevy Chase Community Center receives donations after mass shooting

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The Chevy Chase Community Center in Indiana County received hundreds of donations after a mass shooting left the facility unusable.

PHOTOS: Pennsylvania State Police investigate mass shooting in Indiana County

The “Stuff a Bus” event was held on Thursday to help get the center back on its feet.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Volunteers continue community center’s mission to feed neighbors following mass shooting

Food, cleaning supplies, water and personal hygiene items were donated to the center.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group