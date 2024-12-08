Child flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Donora

DONORA, Pa. — A child was hit by a vehicle in Donora.

Washington County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Allen Avenue at 4:00 p.m. for reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

Investigators said a nine-year-old was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Donora Fire Company for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

