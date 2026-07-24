Child left in vehicle in Pittsburgh; mother detained for questioning

A mother was detained for questioning after a child was found left unattended in a vehicle in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Public Information Officer said police were called to the 1100 block of Sheffield Street in Manchester at 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a boy left in a vehicle.

Officers found the child’s mother inside a nearby residence and briefly detained her for questioning.

Medics evaluated the child and determined they did not need to be taken to hospital.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

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