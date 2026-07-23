NWS confirms a fourth tornado touched down in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service said a fourth tornado touched down in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, officials said the tornado happened near Diamond in Venango County.

The tornado is currently listed as an EF0, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 mph.

The NWS said this marks the tenth tornado in Venango County since 1950. The community’s last tornado was recorded on June 14.

Surveyors are planning a final assessment in the area to happen this evening or on Friday.

On Wednesday, the NWS said two tornadoes had touched down in Butler County and a third in Lawrence County.

Click here to read more about those storms.

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