11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh Police Officer pleads guilty to another DUI, remains suspended

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Tariq Francis has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving under the influence after he was found asleep in his vehicle in Plum last November.

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Francis, who was off duty at the time, was more than three times the legal limit, according to the criminal complaint.

In court, Francis was given six months’ probation and ordered to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation, attend safe driving classes and pay a $300 fine.

In 2021, Francis, whose 17-year-old son was with him, was accused of a hit-and-run DUI.

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He was allowed to enter the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, known as ARD, a program for first-time offenders.

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His record was eventually cleared, and he returned to the force and was even promoted to Sgt.

Now that he’s pleaded guilty to another DUI, it’s unclear if he’ll get his job back.

While his attorneys tell 11 Investigates they are optimistic, since the latest DUI happened in November just before the law was changed so it’s treated as a first DUI after an ARD, the city hasn’t decided on his future.

A public safety spokesperson told 11 Investigates in a statement, “Now that the court case has concluded, the Bureau will handle next steps internally. Until then, he remains on unpaid leave.”

Francis isn’t the only Pittsburgh Police officer facing two DUIs.

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Officer Robert Palivoda also remains on unpaid leave after being charged with his third DUI, two of them within five months, all while off duty. +

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A judge ruled Palivoda was a community threat, denied bond and ordered him held in the county jail.

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11 Investigates learned he was recently allowed to leave the jail and taken to rehab.

The executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review board, Beth Pittinger, told Earle earlier this year that the city should be done with both officers.

Earle: Do they get another chance?

Pittinger: They certainly should not get a third chance. That’s to the public accountability, but to their employer, to the city of Pittsburgh, they certainly should not have a third chance.

Palivoda was also given ARD on his first DUI.

His latest two cases are still tied up in the court system.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.

As for Francis, the president of the police union says he’s optimistic he’ll be reinstated.

11 Investigates will continue tracking developments in both of these cases.

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