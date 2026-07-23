Men accused of committing robberies with machete during crime spree across multiple local counties

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Two men with no prior criminal history are accused of carrying out a series of armed gas station robberies and attempted robberies across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties while wearing masks and carrying a machete, according to investigators.

Police arrested Riley Coulter, of Finleyville, and Benjamin Probst, of Elizabeth, in connection with the crimes, which happened shortly after midnight on July 9.

According to Rostraver Township police, the pair first attempted to rob a gas station in Pleasant Hills. Investigators say the clerk refused to hand over money and instead ran out of the store.

Later that night, police say the suspects robbed the Marathon gas station in Rostraver Township.

Surveillance video shows two masked men entering the store and demanding money. Police say they stole cash and cigarettes, damaged property and fled. The clerk was not physically hurt but ran into a back kitchen to hide during the robbery.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Tretter said one suspect wore what he described as a “demon clown” mask and carried a machete, while the other wore a bright pink ski mask.

Investigators say the suspects also drove to the BP station in Rostraver, just down the street, and tried to get inside, but the business had already closed and the doors were locked.

That unsuccessful attempt became a key break in the investigation.

Police say surveillance cameras captured the men removing their masks after returning to their vehicle, giving detectives a clear look at the passenger’s face and distinctive green-and-black Nike shoes.

Tretter later spotted Probst walking in Elizabeth wearing what investigators say were the same shoes seen on surveillance video. Police say Probst confessed.

Investigators later arrested Coulter.

As detectives continued their investigation, they discovered something they say is unusual in a case involving armed robberies.

“Zero criminal history on either one of them,” Tretter said.

Both men are facing multiple charges in connection with the robberies and attempted robberies. They are being held in the Westmoreland County jail on $250,000 bond.

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