The Children’s Institute announces plans for multimillion-dollar outdoor renovation

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times
Children’s Institute Rendering the organization announced that it is planning what it described as a “multimillion-dollar transformation” of its outdoor playground facility. (Children’s Institute)
PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Institute, the Squirrel Hill-based nonprofit that serves thousands of families and children in the region with behavioral health, family support services, outpatient therapy and more, is teeing up a new project.

On Monday, the organization announced that it is planning what it described as a “multimillion-dollar transformation” of its outdoor playground facility.

The Children’s Institute said that with the upgrades, children and families beyond those enrolled in its Day School program will be able to use the outdoor space, and that it will be fully accessible and provide “therapeutic sensory and physical experiences” for individuals between the ages of 2 and 21. Community partners and other organizations will also be able to utilize the space.

