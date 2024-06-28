Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh holds block party in honor of Pride Month

PITTSBURGH — Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will host a free block party in honor of Pride Month.

Family-friendly activities include live painting by Trenita Finney, rock painting, custom screen printing, helping create a collaborative mural and an open mic hosted by Bradley Hill with a performance by CC Calhoun.

The party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Buhl Community Park at Allegheny Square.

“It’s a day to show support and love for everyone, no matter who they are,” says Teona Ringgold, director of Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement for the museum. “It will be a fun day of music, art, and hands-on activities to promote love and spread kindness at the Children’s Museum.”

