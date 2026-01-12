Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh nominated for one of the best in the country. Here’s how to vote

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is nominated for the USA Today 2026 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards in the “Best Children’s Museum” category.

The museum has ranked second in this category in 2025, 2024 and 2023. It has made the rankings for five consecutive years.

Museum officials are calling on the community to vote, encouraging Pittsburgh residents to support the museum’s innovative and interactive offerings that promote kindness, joy, creativity and curiosity in children.

Votes can be cast once per day via each supported platform until Feb. 9 at 11:59 a.m. The winners will be announced on Feb. 18, at noon.

