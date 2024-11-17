Chilly Sunday morning to become mild afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s cold out there — with temperatures in the 20s for a few spots south of Pittsburgh. While it won’t be too windy on Sunday, a shift in direction to more southerly will allow warmer air to flow in. Most areas should get at least close to 60 degrees despite the cloud cover.

A weak cold front could bring us some light showers before dawn on Monday. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

A better chance for showers will come Tuesday afternoon and then again late Wednesday ahead of the next area of low pressure. Behind the low, much colder air will pour in Thursday, allowing for a rain/snow mix and possible heavy lake effect snow over the mountains through Friday.

High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s by late week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group