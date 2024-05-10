Chilly, wet start to the Mother’s Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Showers will linger across the area much of the day Friday as a slow-mvoing system exits the area. Most of the afternoon will be dry, but it will be breezy and cool. Most areas won’t get out of the 50s Friday.

Another system brings showers and the threat for storms back into the area on Saturday. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon. Once again, it will be cool with highs only near 60 degrees.

An isolated shower may pop up Sunday morning, but most of Mother’s Day will be breezy and cool with gradual clearing late day.

