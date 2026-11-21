PITTSBURGH — It’s another sign of the holiday season in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Christian leaders dedicated the Pittsburgh Crèche for the Christmas season on Friday.

They held a special prayer service in front of the U.S. Steel Tower. The Crèche will be on display 24/7 through Jan. 7.

The Crèche has stood as a visible sign of faith in Pittsburgh for many years. Organizers say it costs nearly $90,000 annually to erect, maintain and store the display.

To help preserve this tradition for future generations, the Roman Catholic Diocese is selling fundraising lottery tickets. There’s also a QR code at the Crèche to make a donation.

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