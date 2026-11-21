PITTSBURGH — We’ll see increasing clouds this evening, along with mild temperatures falling through the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy but dry — still nice for putting up holiday lights and decorations for one more day. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Showers are possible after midnight Sunday night and will wrap early Monday morning.

Cooler air will follow with temperatures around 50 degrees Monday. Gusty winds are expected, keeping wind chills in the 40s. Tuesday through Thursday highs will be cool in the 40s with a chance of rain showers on Thanksgiving Day.

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