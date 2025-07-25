Christmas in July takes over the Block Northway, celebrating 7 years of farmers markets

ROSS TOWNSHIP — Despite the heat, Christmas took over the Block Northway in Ross Township.

A Christmas in July farmers market was held, featuring local vendors and a lineup of food trucks.

There was also a “Fa La La La-Mingo” handprint painting activity, and a foam party to help kids cool off.

“This is for our seventh year of farmers markets, and we thought what a better way than to have a Christmas in July, and how do you create snow, other than a foam party?” said Jamie Pavlot, director of experience for the Block Northway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group