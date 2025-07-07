Christmas in July: Why it’s the best time to start shopping for the holiday season

It may be hard to think about Christmas right now, but tariffs, inflation, and job uncertainty are adding up to what some predict will be the most expensive holiday season ever.

So, the experts say consumers should make their lists, check them twice, and get ready to shop this week! The biggest deals of the year may be available right now.

“July is a big bargain month. In fact, it’s one of the biggest bargain months of the year,” said Channel 11 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard.

Those deals start with Amazon Prime Days, a decade-long staple for some consumers.

“Last year, years before, it had been two days, and now it’s double that,” said Marc Heintzman, Amazon spokesperson.

Four days equaling 96 hours of shopping, starting July 8th.

“You’ll find fantastic prices on Amazon devices, up to 50% off, depending on the product,” said Heintzman.

Those things include a Kindle, Fire tablets and Ring doorbells.

There are also deals on toys and Disney products.

Heintzman says there are millions of deals in 35 product categories.

But Prime’s not the only place you can find big savings.

“What Prime Day has done is it’s brought in other retailers that have become very aggressive with sales,” said Clark.

“Walmart is the number one example of a retailer that said, ‘No, you’re not having all the fun. We’re part of the sales cycle, too.”

Walmart deals start July 8th and run through Sunday.

If you’re looking for tech, the retailer is advertising a 32-inch Samsung smart monitor for $199, or $100 off. A 50-inch Vizio smart TV for $218 -- an $80 savings. And a Seiko blue dial stainless steel watch for $125 -- $70 off.

Best Buy’s “Black Friday in July” starts July 7th, with deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, video games and electric bikes.

Target’s Circle Week runs until July 12th. You have to be a Target Circle Member to get discounts, but the retailer says it’s easy and free to sign up.

Clark says no matter which retailer you choose, the earlier you finish your holiday shopping, the more you may stand to save.

In addition to holiday shopping, now is the best time to look for deals on outdoor items like pool supplies and lawncare items, summer clothing and maybe even get a jump on back-to-school supplies.

