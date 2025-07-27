CitiParks to open cooling centers again Monday

PITTSBURGH — As this stretch of hot weather continues, places where the public can cool down at will remain open in Pittsburgh.

CitiParks activated cooling centers on Thursday and Friday, and is now activating them again on Monday — since temperatures are forecast to push 90 degrees.

The six Healthy Active Living Centers operating as Cooling Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their locations are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 1521

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203

