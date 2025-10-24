Citizens Bank opens new branch in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank cut the ribbon on its newest branch in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

The new 3,000 square foot branch will be located on the historic “Banker’s Row” along Penn Avenue.

The new branch will have nine staff members and private meeting rooms for personal consultations.

“This is the first time I’ve stood in a bank where they talked about having relationships with schools inside East Liberty and outside East Liberty and I just think that’s special,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

Citizens said plans to support the neighborhood through multiple arts and education programs.

