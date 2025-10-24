Citizens bets on brick-and-mortar presence with new East Liberty location amid digital shift

Ahead of Citizens’ newest branch’s ribboncutting, its Pittsburgh market president said the building is symbolic of the evolution of how customers bank.

The financial institution, which has led the region in branch closures over the past few years, has gone from 120 sites in 2018 to 67 as of mid-2025. Now Citizens is focused on fine-tuning through upgrades — renovations, relocations and, in the case of the East Liberty branch, a rebuild.

“The story isn’t branches go away; the story isn’t the world’s going digital,” Mark Rendulic, western Pennsylvania market president for Citizens, said. “The story is customers still very much value branch presence. Not all will look the same. We’ve gone through a pretty dramatic transformation with our in-store branches and transition to what we’d call traditional branches, brick and mortar, and it opens a whole new market for us.”

