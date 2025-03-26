Citizens to open new Pittsburgh branch, replacing Giant Eagle location

Citizens is adding a new free-standing branch in Pittsburgh to replace one inside of a Giant Eagle supermarket, though customers will still have access to banking services inside the store.

Citizens plans to relocate its current Camp Horne Giant Eagle branch, located inside the grocery store at 132 Ben Avon Heights Rd., to a traditional free-standing branch at 191 Mount Nebo Rd., which is close by, a bank spokesperson confirmed. Citizens expects the move to occur in early 2026.

“This new, modern relocation will increase visibility and increase the services for our customer convenience such as walk-up and drive-up ATMs and night depository services,” Citizens said via email. “Once we relocate, our customers will still have access to banking services inside the grocery store as we’ll build out a kiosk so customers can still continue to bank through our Citizens Virtual Assistant.”

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), based in Providence, Rhode Island, is Pittsburgh’s fifth-largest bank by deposit market share.

