NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The City of New Castle has closed walking trails across several public parks and neighborhoods until further notice while foresters perform necessary tree maintenance, according to an announcement released by the New Castle Police Department.

Affected locations include Denver Avenue, Gaston Park, Cunningham Park, Deshon Park and the intersection of Huron Avenue and Deshon Avenue near the armory. Work crews are placing caution tape across the impacted areas to mark the boundaries.

Municipal officials asked the public to avoid active zones so crews can work safely.

“For your safety and the safety of the crews working, we ask that all residents refrain from walking along these trails, entering restricted areas, or crossing any caution tape,” city officials said in the statement.

The city expressed appreciation for community patience and asked residents to share the advisory to help keep neighbors informed.

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