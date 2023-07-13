City officials launch My Pittsburgh app, asking for public input

PITTSBURGH — Helping Pittsburghers stay in the know: that’s the goal of the city’s new app, My Pittsburgh. Developers are asking for input to make it even better.

The sky is the limit for the app, a pilot program and collaboration through the city’s PGH Lab and tech firm PolyPlatform. My Pittsburgh is designed to be a central hub for activities, events, and alerts. But what exactly would that include? That’s what developers want to find out.

“What would make this app something you would want to keep on your phone to keep you connected?” said Maria Montaño, communications director for the mayor’s office. “This is really an opportunity for folks to give that insight right out of the gate.”

Right now on the app, you’ll find some basic information about what’s happening in your neighborhood, like farmer’s markets. We spoke with vendors at one of those we found, who think this is a great tool for people to find out where and when events are taking place.

“It’s great to have them all in one place, kind of as a collective to show there’s so many markets across Pittsburgh,” said Meghan Pisarcik of Pisarcik Flower Farm.

The city is encouraging residents to download and use the app, now in the early development phase. Over the next few months, surveys will be taken through the app, and developers will also look at reviews in the app store.

“That’s something that we’re really excited to figure out, how we can best connect through technology to our residents in new and innovative ways,” Montaño said.

The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

