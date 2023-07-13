Jury reaches verdict for eligibility phase in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH — The jury has reached a verdict in the eligibility phase in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018.

The jury has returned a verdict. We will update as everyone gathers back in the courtroom to read off their decision. @WPXI — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 13, 2023

The defense is trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Both sides delivered their closing arguments Wednesday.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and wrapped up about 40 minutes in. Deliberations resumed Thursday morning and the court has signaled that they have come to a decision as to whether or not he is eligible for the death penalty. That decision will be announced in about 20 to 30 minutes, Channel 11 is told.

