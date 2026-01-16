City of Pittsburgh announces refuse collection, facility closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is advising residents of the refuse collection schedule and facility closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

There will be no refuse, bulk waste or recycling collection on Monday, according to a release.

Refuse collection will be delayed one day, so Monday collections will happen on Tuesday, Tuesday collections will happen on Wednesday and so on through Jan. 24.

Questions should be directed to the Department of Public Works Bureau of Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.

CitiParks’ Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will be closed on Monday, with operations resuming on Tuesday.

CitiPark’s Recreation Centers will be closed Saturday through Monday, with operations resuming on Tuesday.

In conjunction with Pittsburgh Public Schools’ schedule, the After-School Feeding Program will not operate on Monday, Thursday or Friday. Operations will resume Jan. 26.

The Mellon Park Tennis Bubble will be open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Schenley Park Skating Rink will be open for public skating on Monday from 4-5:30 p.m.

