City of Pittsburgh announces trick-or-treat hours for Halloween

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced that trick-or-treating will take place on Friday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. across all participating neighborhoods.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween, parents and guardians are advised to inspect all candy before children consume it. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear bright or reflective costumes or carry a flashlight or glow stick to remain visible.

Motorists are urged to exercise extra caution on Halloween night. The city said drivers should slow down, avoid distractions, and be vigilant for children and families crossing streets.

