City of Pittsburgh announces trick-or-treat night at City-County Building

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh families are invited to visit the City-County building for some Halloween fun this week.

The City of Pittsburgh is hosting a Trick-or-Treat crawl at the building next Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Lobby.

Officials said candies and goodies will be offered and music will be played among Halloween vibes.

A costume contest for people of all ages will be held, so attendants are encouraged to dress their best.

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome.

