City of Pittsburgh announces when it will open most of its pools for the season

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced it will open most of its pools on Monday, June 16.

All pools, except for Homewood and Sheraden, will open for the season. Those two pools will remain closed due to renovations.

According to a release, the city recruited, certified and onboarded around 162 lifeguards for the season.

For more information, including specific hours for each pool, click here.

