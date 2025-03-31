City of Pittsburgh to begin using AI cameras to enforce parking, issue tickets

PITTSBURGH — Street sweeping in the City of Pittsburgh starts back up on Tuesday, April 1. This year, new AI technology will enforce parking restrictions.

Signs posted in neighborhoods tell drivers when to move their cars otherwise, they could get a ticket.

Angela is used to parking all over Pittsburgh for her job. Moving forward, she said she’s going to start paying closer attention to the street cleaning signs to avoid a ticket.

“I guess it’s one more reason to avoid coming to the city,” Angela said. “It’s just not worth it.”

This year, high-tech cameras will be attached to enforcement cars following street cleaners. If parked cars aren’t moved when the machine comes through, you’ll get a ticket in the mail.

“I’m not crazy about it, but I guess they’re trying to get more money,” said Angela.

The cameras use AI technology to scan license plates. They’re already being used on cars parked in no-parking areas and bike lanes.

“I guess that’s fair because it is caught red-handed,” Angela said.

The city said the smart cameras will better help people follow the scheduled sweeping times and parking restrictions.

Eben Adams of Shadyside thinks it’s a good idea.

“I think as long as the signs are clear, which they generally are, folks should know not to park on the street,” Adams said. “The city needs to be able to maintain the streets, and if people are parked where they shouldn’t be parked, then it makes it difficult for the city to do the work they’re supposed to be doing.”

The time of day when the street cleaning will happen varies from neighborhood to neighborhood, but will typically begin after 8 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

The street sweeping program runs through November 30.

