City of Pittsburgh celebrates life of Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s Cart

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh hosted a special event celebrating the life of a beloved iceball stand owner.

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s Cart on the city’s North Side, died on June 29.

He had served flavored iceballs for decades. The stand opened in 1934 and he took over in 1951.

Pittsburgh officials and community members decided to take some time on Saturday to officially honor Kalaris with a celebration of life event on Saturday.

Visitors left flowers on the stand at Allegheny Commons Park and shared photos of Kalaris as they had some flavored iceballs.

Mayor Ed Gainey attended the event and later made a special statement about Kalaris.

“Gus Kalaris embodied Pittsburgh. You got more than just an ice ball when you came to see Gus. You had someone to care about you, even if he didn’t know you. It takes somebody special to make others feel special, and Gus did that for so many people,” Gainey said.

Gainey encouraged others to continue Kalaris’s legacy by treating others with kindness and wished everyone a Happy Gus Kalaris Day.

