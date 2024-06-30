Pittsburgh legend Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s iceball stand, dies

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh legend has passed away.

The City of Pittsburgh and Mayor Ed Gainey announced the death of Gus Kalaris on Saturday.

For decades, Gus has been serving ice balls and popcorn at the Gus & YiaYia’s Cart on the city’s North Side. This year was the 90th year for the popular ice ball stand that Gus’ parents opened in 1934, and he took over in 1951.

“Without a doubt Gus touched the hearts and lives of Pittsburghers and tourists who flocked to the cart each year,” the city’s post reads. “Join us in sending support and condolences to his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss. May his memory live on, providing peace to all who knew and loved him.”

The news of Gus Kolaris’ death hit people in Pittsburgh hard.

“Gus had a caring heart. He didn’t care who you were or where you were from. He was welcoming to everybody,” said Michael Spanos.

Spanos worked alongside Gus for 25 years and said he was passionate about his job and the Pittsburgh community.

“This was his life and he loved to do it. He loved to talk to people and he loved to make people smile,” Spanos said. “It’s just remarkable the amount of people that are coming past, even screaming out the cars their condolences. We can’t thank everybody enough.”

The support from the community is a testament to who Gus was, how loved he was and the countless lives he has touched over the decades.

“It shows us how we can also be better people and be kind to everyone and do what we can to help out,” said Spanos.

The staff say they plan on keeping the cart going throughout the summer and then re-evaluating in the winter.

