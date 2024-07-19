Massive hunting property in Pennsylvania, nearly 7K acres, has sold

SAINT MARYS, Pa. — A massive and privately owned recreational property in Western Pennsylvania has been sold.

North Fork Lodge, the 100-year-old property in Elk County, is nearly 7,000 acres of wooded, secluded land.

According to a release from Whitetail Properties Real Estate, who sold the property, the land has been maintained for wildlife habitat, including whitetail deer, turkey and black bears, as well as small game, fish and waterfowl.

Other features on the property include two ponds fed by natural springs, two lodges, a ski slope, 65 miles of roads and trails and a level grass area for helicopter use.

The sale price was not disclosed.

Click here to read more about the property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group