City of Pittsburgh honors Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle with proclamation

PITTSBURGH — It’s a special day for one of our own at Channel 11!

On Monday morning, Pittsburgh City Council Member Theresa Kail-Smith presented Chief Investigator Rick Earle with a proclamation naming Dec. 22, 2025, as “Rick Earle Day” in the City of Pittsburgh.

The proclamation recognizes Earle’s “extraordinary career, unwavering dedication to investigative journalism, and lasting service to the residents of Western Pennsylvania.”

Kail-Smith is retiring, and her last official proclamation as a member of council was presented to Earle.

Earle accepted the proclamation with family, friends and colleagues in attendance.

Earle has covered Pittsburgh City Council for over 25 years and plans to continue for many years to come.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group