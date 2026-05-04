City of Pittsburgh launches survey to help with future policy, planning and investment decisions

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility & Infrastructure (DOMI) has launched a citywide mobility and safety perception survey.

Running from May 1 to Aug. 7, the survey seeks resident perspectives to inform future policy, planning and investment decisions for the city.

The State of Mobility & Safety Perception Survey will gather data from residents and commuters about their travel methods, perception of roadway safety and desired transportation improvements. The insights gained will help shape key City initiatives, including Vision Zero, Complete Streets and infrastructure maintenance. DOMI is collaborating with Carnegie Mellon University, POGOH, Bike Pittsburgh, WTS: Advancing Women in Transportation - Pittsburgh Chapter and the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) Pittsburgh Section on the effort.

Angela Martinez, DOMI Assistant Director for Permitting, Planning and Policy, explained the broader context of the survey.

“Fatal and serious injuries from roadway crashes are on the rise and travel patterns have changed drastically since COVID not only in the City of Pittsburgh, but nationally,” Martinez said. “This survey is meant to go beyond traditional metrics like crash data and traffic counts to understand how national trends are playing out locally. We are collecting data on how people travel and also the quality of that experience. These insights will help direct DOMI’s work to build a more efficient and safe transportation network that’s responsive to the needs of residents and commuters.”

The survey has key goals, including gaining a deeper understanding of travel behavior, barriers to reducing car dependency and perception of roadway safety. This actionable data, when used with traditional transportation data like traffic volume, will provide direction on where and what modes of travel to prioritize. Another goal is to understand community priorities, giving residents an opportunity to directly inform City initiatives, which aims to improve trust and alignment with community needs.

For long-term benchmarking, the survey creates a repeatable framework to measure progress in mobility behaviors. The survey is designed to be repeated every three years. The survey is accessible online and the City of Pittsburgh will also conduct in-person surveys throughout its duration. Any person living or working in the City of Pittsburgh is eligible to participate.

To encourage participation, those who complete the survey can receive a voucher for one 30-minute free POGOH ride. Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win one of 40 $25 gift cards. The State of Mobility & Safety Perception Survey can be accessed online.

The results of the 2026 survey are expected to be presented in DOMI’s State of Mobility Report to the Pittsburgh City Council in the fall of 2026.

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