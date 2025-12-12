City of Pittsburgh to open 5 warming centers as snow, arctic blast roll in

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening five warming centers as snow and an arctic blast move in over the weekend.

The centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The following locations will be accessible:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center (1555 Broadway Ave Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15216)

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center (745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217)

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center (7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208)

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center (720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204)

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center (12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203)

All residents are welcome.

The warming centers open automatically when the forecast high is predicted to be 20 degrees or lower, the City of Pittsburgh said.

