City of Pittsburgh to open Cooling Centers during next week’s heat wave

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will be opening several Cooling Centers during next week’s heat wave.
Forecasted temperatures are predicted to reach 90 degrees and above from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21, city officials said.
These six Healthy Active Living Centers will activate as Cooling Centers:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- 412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- 412-777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
The centers will have the following hours of operation:
- Monday, June 17, Tuesday, June 18, Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19 from 12 to 7 p.m.
The centers will have the following hours of operation:
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group