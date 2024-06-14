City of Pittsburgh to open Cooling Centers during next week’s heat wave

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will be opening several Cooling Centers during next week’s heat wave.

Forecasted temperatures are predicted to reach 90 degrees and above from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21, city officials said.

These six Healthy Active Living Centers will activate as Cooling Centers:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15216



412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15212



412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15217



412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, PA 15208



412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15204



412-777-5012

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The centers will have the following hours of operation:

Monday, June 17, Tuesday, June 18, Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19 from 12 to 7 p.m.

