City of Pittsburgh to open South Side warming center Sunday amid major winter storm

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will open a warming center on Sunday as the region contends with a major winter storm and expected low temperatures.

CitiParks will activate the South Side Health Active Living Center at 12th and Bingham Streets as a warming center.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office of Community Health and Safety and ROOTS team staff will be present, helping connect people who need overnight warming with additional resources.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group